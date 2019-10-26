Claudia Winkleman gets spooky on Strictly in bespoke tulle dress The host wowed in a bespoke creation

Another rocking outfit from our favourite edgy host, Claudia Winkleman! The Strictly presenter pulled out all the stops on Saturday night, wowing us in a bespoke dress by Alexia Alterations, which featured a long black tulle skirt and corseted beige top. She added a delicate long silver necklace and rocked her usual heavy fringe. It was a spooky Halloween special on this week's show, and as usual, the hosts and judges got on board with some fab-u-lously freaky ensembles. We love how Claudia's outfit was specially made for her and she certainly pulled it off.

Claudia looked great in her bespoke Alexia Alterations frock

The star's beauty look was spot on as usual, with Claudia vamping it up for the ghoulish theme. The mum-of-three was all about the smoky eye, accentuating her lashes with a thick coat of mascara, dark eyeshadow and a subtle nude lip.

Claudia and Tess certainly looked the part for the Halloween special

The previous Saturday, Claudia wore a very cool polka dot dress by De La Vali for the popular dance show. We adored the flared cut of her dress which she paired with some funky statement bangles.

Claudia shared a snap of her ensemble on her Instagram page, showing her pulling a face backstage as she sipped on a drink. "Strictly. In 4. Stay hydrated," she wrote.

Claudia's chic outfits are put together by her stylist and HELLO! columnist Sinead McKeefry, who recently told us that Zara and Net-A-Porter are her go-to stores. She revealed: "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment. She knows what she likes. She loves black, but equally, we have a few unexpected numbers in the wardrobe this year which I’m looking forward to seeing her in."

