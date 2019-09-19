Carol Vorderman debuts incredible hair transformation - and she's gone super blonde The Countdown star is looking better than ever at 58

Countdown star Carol Vorderman has debuted a brand new look, and her Twitter followers adore the new look. Taking to social media with her blonder, straightened hair the 58-year-old wrote: "New hair cut, and a really mischievous catch up with my buddy James Roberts @JRHairBeauty… [heart emoji] Manchester." Needless to say, fans loved Carol's new do. One replied: "Wow you look absolutely stunning," and another added: "You're on fire babe!"

Carol shared her new look on Twitter

It seems Carol is living her best life right now! Back in August, HELLO! caught up with the TV star, and the mum-of-two revealed that she's the happiest she's ever been. Carol explained: "I am SO happy and I absolutely and I cannot stress this enough, I love my life. I love it. I am endlessly bubbling over." But what's the Countdown star's secret? Her new active lifestyle, it seems! Carol continued: "I'm always in the gym, I'm always doing circuits, I’m always hiking ... I walk a lot, I choose not to drive when I can, I hike a lot and I build it into every day and that is the key. It just makes you feel good about your life and makes me happy."

Earlier in the summer, Carol had darker, curly locks

The star even opened up about her approach to training, and says that motivation is key: "Whatever it is you're doing you’ve just got to keep moving and it’s not a competition. I don’t like going to classes where people are in competition with each other - y'know, who's the bendiest or youngest? I don’t care as long as you're doing what's right for you at the level that's happy for you and your body is mobile."

Right, that's it - we're off to the gym. And then we're booking in for a new haircut and colour à la Carol.

