Victoria and David Beckham reveal matching handbags - and they're personalised The Beckhams are the most stylish couple ever; it's official...

We love following the wonderful world of the Beckhams on Instagram. From Victoria's behind-the-scenes glam to David's Lego making, we enjoy the lot! At the weekend, the former Spice Girl shared a shot of two handbags by Dior. The Dior 'Book Bag' is a hugely popular piece of arm candy, costing £1,950 a piece. In the snap, Victoria had the navy blue version, baring her initials VB, and David had the red colourway, with, yep, you guessed it, DB printed on the front. Fancy! Former footballer David has always followed the French fashion label. Last week after his wife's show at London Fashion Week, he chose to wear a pale blue Dior double-breasted suit and gave it a more casual finish with a simple white T-shirt and funky trainers. Memorably in 2018, he even stepped out in a Dior Homme suit, designed by the couple's friend Kim Jones to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

Matching bags for Victoria and David

And let's not forget, back in May, Victoria and Harper Beckham teamed up and headed to the Victoria & Albert museum, to check out the Dior Exhibition.

SHOP: £1,950 Dior

Taking to 'gram to document the visit, the 45-year-old posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side.

David wearing Dior at the Royal Wedding in 2018

Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses."

In 2018, VB took her eldest son Brooklyn to Paris Fashion Week and the pair enjoyed the Dior Homme show, sitting with Kate Moss, Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell at the event. The makeup mogul wowed fans in an ensemble from her own label (of course) wearing a sky-blue blouse and bright red trousers.

