Want a smart camel coat? Victoria Beckham has just what you're looking for The wife of David Beckham has your autumn fashion needs covered….

Wardrobe staples. They are pretty straight forward and most people know what they are. For those that aren't aware; we would say every woman needs a great pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, a black blazer, a nude pair of heels and of course, a camel coat. We've had a look at Victoria Beckham's (the queen of classic dressing) latest Autumn/Winter campaign and we are obsessed with her 'Men's Coat.' The £2,250 number was inspired by men's tailoring and features a straight cut and wide, face-framing peak lapels. The sleeves can be worn in two ways for an elegant cape-like effect or simply close-fitting. Yes, it's pricey, but the smart finish would dress up any outfit, and the subtle tone is a great shade that will never date. Winning!

SHOP: £2,250, Victoria Beckham

Victoria, 45, has just returned from New York, where the fashionista was promoting her new makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which was launched back in September.

Check out Victoria's style over the years...

During her visit, she appeared on the Today Show, where host Hoda Kotb asked about her reputation for not smiling. Denying that it was because she was unhappy, Victoria said: "I smile on the inside! I'm so lucky, I'm so blessed, I love what I do. I can empower women through fashion or beauty, make them feel like the best version of themselves. So I am smiling inside and outside!"

VB loves autumnal coats

Speaking about her fashion empire in January, the brunette beauty told The Guardian she has high hopes for her business going forward. "At the moment the brand is significantly bigger than the business. I want them to be the same size. That is one hundred percent the plan, to reach as many women as I can."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite £10 (or less!) beauty buys she can't live without

And on her fashion designer role model, VB revealed: "You know who I was thinking about the other day? Donna Karan, and what she achieved."

READ: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.