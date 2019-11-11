Amanda Holden’s Abbey Road jumper is the perfect autumnal wardrobe buy The presenter looks incredible in the casual outfit

Amanda Holden is embracing chillier temperatures by ditching her usual dresses and skirts in favour of a more casual jeans-and-jumper outfit. Her Abbey Road slogan jumper might look designer, but it’s actually from high street store Joanie - and only costs £40. She did, however, add a high end touch with a pair of leather-look jeans from Paige Denim, and boots - or one boot, and a cast - to finish the outfit.

Fans loved the relaxed look, and took to her Instagram comments to praise her styling. “Love the jumper very nice,” one wrote, while another added: “Omg love the jumper”.

Luckily, you can grab one yourself from Joanie for just £40:

SHOP Ringo Abbey Road Jumper, £40, Joanie

The brand also has other similar styles available, while slogan jumpers are becoming a firm fixture this season. Here are some of our favourites...

SHOP Penny Lane jumper, £45, Joanie

SHOP Love Sick wool jumper, £310, Bella Freud @ Net-a-Porter

SHOP Knitted Christmas jumper, £39, Topshop

Amanda’s leather-look skinny trousers are more pricey, but could be an ideal investment purchase if you live in skinny styles.

SHOP Skinny mid-rise leather jeans, £1,065, Paige @ Selfridges

Some fans were impressed that the presenter even managed to get them on with her leg cast. Amanda’s ankle is healing fast after she injured herself on an inflatable assault course in the sea during their first day on holiday. “I fell and I twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea,” she said on Heart Breakfast. “I had to have a general because they put in a metal plate which is the best way to cure it apparently and heal quickly. Because I’m very impatient and I hate sitting still.”

Glad to see she’s back in her skinnies!

