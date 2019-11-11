Claudia Winkleman wore the Marks & Spencer silk shirt you always wanted on Strictly Come Dancing Claudia heads to the high street for her latest Strictly look…

Strictly Come Dancing takes up most of our weekend and the results show on Sunday is always a treat! As much as we love seeing who will be out, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman looking fabulous is always something we look forward to and this week was no exception. Claudia, 47, is never not well put-together and on Sunday, stunned fans in a smart black suit by ME+EM and a fabulous white satin blouse, which came from Marks & Spencer. The £29.50 item has a flowing collar, delicate satin sheen and fancy flared cuffs. It also comes in camel, black, navy, cobalt, orange and red and at this price, you could maybe afford to buy a few! A satin shirt is a great way to inject a bit of glam into your outfits without overdoing it. Claudia's style is quite understated at times, so an item like this is perfect and her stylist Sinead McKeefry does an incredible job.

Claudia wore a Marks & Spencer shirt with a black suit by ME+EM

Claudia's co-star Tess tends to be slightly girlier with her fashion choices, and in comparison, she rocked a gorgeous sequin dress. Commanding the attention of the room as she descended the Strictly stairs, the blonde beauty wore a midnight blue gown by Markus Lupfer which featured balloon sleeves and a black mesh panel at the bottom complete with polka dots.

SHOP: £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Styled by James Yardley, she paired the dress with accessories from some of her go-to brands, including strappy heels by Sophia Webster and earrings by The Hoop Station. The 50-year-old looked effortlessly glam with her blonde hair in loose curls and wearing brown eyeliner, thick mascara and nude lipgloss.

Tess looked dreamy in sequins (BBC)

Tess and Claudia are quite the dynamic duo and are great friends on and off screen. Tess told HELLO! last month that after the show, her and the brunette beauty have a ritual.

She said: "Usually, I hang out with Claud in my dressing room and we sit together and have a little debrief post show and a little catch-up about how the show went."

