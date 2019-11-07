Holly Willloughby's leather mini dress has This Morning fans going wild The ITV star looked stunning in burgundy

Holly Willoughby showed no sign of the mid-week slump, wowing This Morning viewers as she stepped out in a gorgeous burgundy mini dress on Thursday morning. The ITV favourite looked fabulous in the leather dress from Whistles, which is available to buy online for £379. But hurry if you want to get your hands on one, because there are only a few sizes left in stock and we can't imagine they'll stay available for long after Holly's appearance!

Leather is a favourite texture for autumn-winter style, especially in this deep red colour, but it can also be a bold, sexy look to rock first thing on a weekday morning. Styled by Angie Smith, the mother-of-three pulled it off perfectly by opting for a feminine look, and we particularly love the floaty sleeves and ruffle hem. While the mini-dress showed off her toned legs, it remained perfectly suitable for work with a high-neck, collar and buttons running down the front. What a great way to take the shirt dress style into winter!

Looking as immaculate as ever, she kept her beauty look simple to ensure all eyes were on her dress. She wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and opted for natural makeup, including lashings of mascara and a pale pink lip. Fans were quick to shower her with compliments on Instagram, writing: "Fab dress fab colour" and "Morning perfection beautiful".

SHOP: Leather mini dress, £379, Whistles

And this is not the only fabulous leather item in her work wardrobe. The 38-year-old has previously made fans green with envy as she shared pictures of herself wearing a very similar plum outfit, which consisted of a pair of cropped leather Kate Spade trousers which had a price tag of £895 and a roll neck jumper by Whistles in the same shade. She has also worn a gorgeous asymmetrical leather pencil skirt by ME+EM which she paired with a white high-neck blouse and matching white heels. If that's not a chic work outfit we don't know what is.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.