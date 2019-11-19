Amanda Holden's cosy slogan jumper and Very boots are pure outfit goals

How fabulous did Amanada Holden look on Tuesday morning? The ITV favourite decided to stylishly dress down for her morning look on Heart Radio, donning a pair of black jeans by Paige Denim and a pair of black biker boots by Very, which cost £40. As much as we loved the whole look, it was her top that made us smile - it was grey and had a navy blue slogan that said 'Dog Lover' on the front in bold letters. The top came from high street store Boden and cost £75. So cute, right? And ideal for dog lovers, obviously.

Amanda looked cute in her grey top and jeans combo

Since her painful accident last month where she broke her foot in two places - the Britain's Got Talent star has been rarely seen without a scooter or crutches, but on Monday, she finally was able to put two shoes on - and very stylish Chanel ones at that! Stunning fans once again with her effortless work look, the 48-year-old wore a midnight blue pleated Zara skirt and a cosy blue and silver jumper from Sugarhill Brighton that featured a large lightning bolt across the front.

Dog Lover jumper, £75, Boden

BUY NOW

If you're looking for a versatile skirt that will last you through multiple seasons, the £25.99 skirt also comes in a gorgeous deep purple or a beautiful sky blue.

MORE: Amanda Holden's new trousers are so flattering - and her Instagram fans agree

Talking about her injury to radio co-host Jamie Theakston, Amanda explained it happened when she was on holiday. She had been persuaded to go on an inflatable assault course in the sea with her little girl, but problems arose when they went on it, as a group of children were being unkind to Hollie. This resulted in the seven-year-old getting upset and swimming away from the float, but as Amanda tried to catch up with her, she fell off the inflatable platform and twisted her leg back into the sea. Ouch!

READ: Amanda Holden's grey jumper dress is the cosiest knitwear we've ever seen

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.