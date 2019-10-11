Princess Charlotte wore a £28 Boden cardigan at football match - and it's still in stock The Duchess of Cambridge loves to dress her kids in high street labels

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an affordable high street look when she visited the Natural History Museum on Wednesday, wearing a £39 berry jumper from Warehouse and £89 olive-green culottes from Jigsaw. We know that the mum-of-three, 37, loves to pick up a bargain for her children and in recent months, we've seen Prince George wearing polo shirts from H&M.

Last weekend the Cambridges enjoyed a family day out at the Norwich City v Aston Villa football match at Carrow Road stadium, where George, six, couldn't contain his excitement over the Villans' 5-1 victory. Princess Charlotte, four was spotted sitting on Kate's knee during the match, wearing a red button-up cardigan with frilled detailing and a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem.

READ: How to wear culottes like the Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte wore a @Bodenclothing cardigan at the Aston Villa match. $48: https://t.co/8fAaDGAhLH



Thank you @bojanana for this ID pic.twitter.com/sBvt2y3BDq — MiddletonMaven (@MiddletonMaven) October 10, 2019

Thanks to eagle-eyed royal fans on Twitter, it turns out that the young royal is wearing a rather affordable £28 knit from Boden. The 'Cable Cardigan' in 'Rockabilly Red' is currently in stock and is available in all ages from 2-3 to 6-7 years. Kate is also a fan of the British label, having sported their £220 'Lena' coat for a visit to Great Ormond Street children's hospital in January 2018, when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. We're hoping she brings it back again this winter.

MORE: Royals looking chic in Chanel, darling. From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Amelia Windsor

Kate wearing a Boden coat in January 2018

September was a big month for Charlotte as she started school at Thomas's Battersea in west London, joining her big brother. William and Kate dropped their eldest two off at the school gates and despite looking a little hesitant at first, Charlotte looked proud as punch to be in her new navy uniform, with £48 Mary-Jane style shoes from Spanish label Amaia.

Next week William and Kate will begin their five-day tour of Pakistan, from 14 – 18 October and we can't wait to see what outfits the Duchess has packed for her tourdrobe.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.