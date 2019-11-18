Amanda Holden ditches her crutches and scooter for Chanel trainers

We don't know how Amanda Holden does it! She has continued to showcase her fabulous winter wardrobe day after day despite breaking her leg in two places just weeks ago on a family holiday to Cyprus. Stunning fans once again with her effortless work look, the 48-year-old for headed for the Heart Radio Breakfast Show wearing a midnight blue pleated Zara skirt and a cosy blue and silver jumper from Sugarhill Brighton that featured a large lightning bolt across the front. If you're looking for a versatile skirt that will last you through multiple seasons, the £25.99 skirt also comes in a gorgeous deep purple or a beautiful sky blue.

One aspect of her outfit that was particularly exciting was her shoes, as the blonde beauty ditched her leg cast, crutches and scooter for not one but two black Chanel trainers. She shared the exciting milestone in her recovery with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, captioning an image: "#morning @thisisheart #breakfast TWO SHOES! Finally!" Fans joined in with her celebrations, writing: "So happy for you @noholdenback. I admire how strong you are!", while another added: "Back in sky-high heels in no time, I’m sure".

Amanda smiled as she left Heart Breakfast studios without her crutches

The Britain's Got Talent judge glammed up her look with her blonde hair styled in bouncy waves, thick black mascara highlighting her eyes and nude lips. We don't know about you, but we're not convinced we could look that good bright and early on a Monday morning even without a leg injury!

She previously wore a cream Zara tracksuit

Zara is one of Amanda's go-to high-street stores which means she never fails to give us affordable style inspiration, whether it's a knitted jumper or a pretty dress. From her fabulous tartan Zara skirt that she paired with a festive red satin shirt, to the £29.99 roll neck brown jumper she paired with a leather skirt from Warehouse and even the cream co-ordinated tracksuit with a black trim, Amanda's recent outfits have us running to the shops.

