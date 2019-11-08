Get excited! The Marks & Spencer Christmas 2019 advert has dropped M&S has dropped its Christmas ad and it's brilliant...

You just know that Christmas is 'round the corner when the Marks & Spencer advert appears on television, and 2019's offering doesn't disappoint! Forget predictable Christmas carols and snow-covered homes, the ad features House of Pain's iconic track 'Jump Around'. Confused? Don't be. It ties in with M&S's festive slogan for 2019: Go Jumpers This Christmas! Everyone in the advert is rocking the store's incredible knitwear, from family members to the dogs. The advert rolls for 60 seconds, and in that time, you can see a whopping 50 different types of jumpers from the UK's biggest knitwear retailer. From the £19.50 knits, to sumptuous, luxury cashmere, the 'Go Jumpers' campaign shares the very best cosy pieces that will be available over the coming weeks.

WATCH: 2019's Marks & Spencer advert

The advert is set all around the UK - with people rocking their jumpers in the local pub, to schoolkids at the bus stop, to a family chilling on the sofa.

Everyone has a dance-off (dressed in the most amazing Christmas jumpers of course)

We have some fun facts for you too - it even stars someone who works hard in their stores - how lovely is that?!

Shop the hero jumper: £25, Marks & Spencer

Monique is the Café Manager at M&S’s Marble Arch store and she's been dancing since the age of three. She decided to attend the colleague casting and won the role.

Even your dog can get involved!

Beyoncé is also involved. Yes, really! Well, the advert was directed by Jake Nava, the same man who famously directed the singer's Single Ladies music video. Very cool indeed. No wonder we felt like hitting the dancefloor as soon as we watched it…

