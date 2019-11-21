Amanda Holden's Instagram fans are loving her bargain striped top

Amanda Holden dressed to impress on Thursday morning as she headed to central London for her daily spot on Heart Radio. She may be behind the camera for this role, but that doesn't mean her fashion credentials slip! The ITV favourite rocked a fabulous burgundy and cream striped top by Joanie Clothing that cost £38. She teamed it with a coordinating burgundy leather skirt by Karen Millen and a pair of swish Gucci trainers. The blonde beauty wore her long hair in loose and flowing waves and her makeup was applied by Lucy Heath, who also works her magic on the faces of Sam Faiers, Ashely Roberts, Zoe Hardman and Caroline Flack. As always, the TV star shared her latest outfit details on Instagram and fans loved the ensemble, showering her with compliments in the comments section.

Amanda looked amazing in her striped top

It appears that the 48-year-old is loving retro brand Joanie right now, who are known for their slogan tops. Last week, the mother-of-two delighted fans in an Abbey Road slogan which set her back £40.

Striped top, £38, Joanie

She added a high-end touch to the look; in the form of a pair of leather-look jeans from Paige Denim. Fans loved the relaxed vibe, and took to her Instagram to praise her styling. "Love the jumper very nice," one wrote, while another added: "Omg the jumper".

Silver Linings top, £45, Joanie

It's not just Amanda either. TV veteran Lorraine Kelly sent viewers a crazy last week when she rocked a silver jumper that had the slogan 'Silver Linings' printed across the front, also by Joanie.

The gorgeous sparkly number is available now and - just like it's golden look-alike (which has also been worn by Lorraine and Holly Willoughby) comes with the purse-friendly price tag of £45. Currently available in all sizes from S to XL, the chic crew neck comes in a very Christmassy glittery silver that is sure to see you sparkling through party season!

