Victoria Beckham is no stranger to the fashion world and she never seems to leave the house without us adding another one of her stunning outfits to our wishlist. So when she revealed her favourite party dress for the upcoming festive season was from none other than her own collection, we made sure we were listening.

"Love a bit of sparkle for the festive season!", the mother-of-four wrote on Instagram as she announced the launch of her pre Spring Summer 2020 collection. But there was one particular item that had her 27.2 million followers excited. The sparkly pleated dress, which features a subtle silver and gold zig-zag print and a high neck, had fans rushing to the comments section to shower her with compliments. One wrote: "So glamorous", while another said: "In love with your collection. Stunning and classy!"

The £375 midi dress is so popular that several sizes have already sold out, so if you want to get your hands on it then you better act fast! On Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girls star shared an image of the stunning dress and wrote: "My favourite party dress from #VVBPreSS20!" With a label like that, it comes as no surprise that it's flying off the shelves.

Pleated High-Neck Dress, £375, Victoria Beckham

On the website, the new collection is described as: "Fluid silhouettes with distinctive tailoring. Composed but not overly put together, there’s an ease to their approach with a sense of occasion." And the party dress is not the only item that we've got our eye on. With gold tailored trousers, draped sleeve dresses and velvet suits on offer, there are too many gorgeous pieces to choose from.

If you're looking for a sophisticated, classic outfit for the Christmas season, then the designer has you covered. She recently revealed she also loves her black Pleated Knit Midi Dress which has a cut-out neckline and long sheer sleeves. The versatile piece is worth every penny of its £1,590 price tag, with Victoria describing it as: "Perfect for the dinner table and the dancefloor."

