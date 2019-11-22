Amanda Holden's green Ted Baker dress just solved your Christmas party woes

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Friday morning - rocking a dress that simply screamed Christmas party vibes. The ITV star's frock came from luxury high street store Ted Baker. The pretty and polished design is known as the ZADI dress and has a fitted top with subtle frills at the sleeve and is finished with a sophisticated full flared skirt. We love the rich green shade - so perfect for YuleTide fun! The dress costs £199 and also comes in burgundy. The 48-year-old finished the look with a pair of black ankle boots and a Santa hat. With her famous blonde mane tousled in Hollywood waves, Amanda looked super glam for her morning slot on Heart Radio.

Greensleeves! Amanda looked lovely in her Ted Baker dress

It's been another week of fabulous clothes for the mother-of-two. One of our favourite looks she has worn in the past five days has to be her Versace-style pink dress she wore on Wednesday Morning. Although the scarf-print design she donned looked like it could be a designer item, it actually came from high street store Zara and cost £99. As ever, her Instagram fans were made up with the look, and the outfit snap generated lots of positive comments, One follower wrote: "Oh wow! Stunning dress." Another added: "How can you look so fabulous EVERY MORNING??"

Green dress, £199, Ted Baker

We love that the glam TV star often rocks affordable, accessible pieces. Her stylist Karl Willett told HELLO!: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh and elegant - she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to create these looks from the high street."

Karl enjoys working with the BGT judge - the pair make a great team! "Amanda is a dream to work with," Karl revealed. " Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

