Marks & Spencer is selling a great alternative to Princess Sofia's autumnal jacket

If you're struggling to keep warm and look fashionable at the same time then look no further than Princess Sofia. She looked stunning as she was pictured arriving at a conference in Stockholm, and there's not a single aspect of her outfit that we don't want.

The former model wore a cream knitted top tucked into a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged brown trousers. She paired the ensemble with matching brown heels and an oversized leather handbag, allowing her to choose a jazzy, patterned coat to brighten up her look. To shield her from the cool weather, she wrapped up warm in a gorgeous brown, red and cream check coat from Danish/Scandinavian label 2NDDAY.

MORE: Meghan Markle's go-to-handbag brand has great offers in the Black Friday sale

The double-breasted jacket features a long length and dark buttons and ties together her autumnal look, but it's unfortunately already sold out. For those looking to replicate her style, we have found this fabulous Per Una alternative from Marks & Spencer which costs £129. For a royal-approved, timeless classic, it's a small price to pay, wouldn't you agree?

Checked double-breasted coat, £129, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

The wife of Prince Carl-Philip, 40, wore the autumnal outfit to the Internet Days conference, organised by The Swedish Internet Foundation, which is described as a "knowledge hub for everyone who loves the internet."

Sofia, 34, never seems to have a hair out of place and Sunday was no exception. She wore her dark hair loose around her shoulders styled in natural waves and kept her makeup natural with black mascara swept along her eyelashes, a touch of pink blusher and pink lips. This was a much more relaxed beauty look than her recent appearance at the Internet Angel of the Year awards last week. Alongside her black blazer dress and statement silver earrings, she added a touch of glam with her hair in an elegant updo and dark eye makeup.

RELATED: 14 of Princess Anne's most stylish looks from over the years

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.