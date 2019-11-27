Amanda Holden's rainbow top and pink skirt is a big deal on Instagram

On Wednesday morning, Amanda Holden headed to Heart Radio for her daily slot, looking very cheerful indeed. Maybe that was something to do with her latest outfit! The ITV star rocked a bold, rainbow-striped jumper and pink skirt, which came from Boden. The £48 top delighted her Instagram fans - the semi-fitted shape is ideal for tucking into a pencil skirt for the office or keeping things casual with a pair of jeans. One follower wrote: "Love the skirt, and really love the top, look great together!" Another added: "Loving the liquorice all sorts vibe!" And what's more, Boden’s Cyber Week deal is currently on - there's up to 30 percent off seasonal favourites, plus free shipping & returns over £50 when you order online. Result! With her curly hair and flawless makeup, the ITV star looked immaculate.

Amanda wore a bright outfit from Boden

On Tuesday morning, fresh from her appearance at the Global Make Some Noise event the night before, mother-of-two Amanda rocked a cream silky shirt from Theory and a pair of dark denim jeans from the high street store, and they set her back just £25.99. Bargain! They were stretchy, with a vintage-inspired high waist, and looked perfect with her black Gucci belt and black flat shoes by Pretty Ballerinas. With her blonde locks blow-dried in perfect waves, she looked the picture of chic.

Rainbow striped jumper, £48, Boden

Joanna belted skirt, £70, Boden

Just like Holly Willoughby has Angie Smith to sort out her wardrobe, Amanda has Karl Willett.

HELLO! spoke to the celebrity stylist, who said of Amanda's look: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

