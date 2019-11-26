Amanda Holden delights fans on the red carpet in Safiyaa

On Monday evening, Amanda Holden dazzled the red carpet at the Global Make Some Noise event in Finsbury Square. Joining a whole host of mega-glam ladies from Kelly Brook to Myleene Klass, the mother-of-two looked like a film star in her white ensemble, which consisted of a sleek pair of trousers with a white, asymmetric bustier which came from one of her favourite designer brands Safiyaa. The £1095 number had a hidden, one-sided lapel which fell to the floor, and draped oh-so elegantly. Wow! Styled as always by her go-to-stylist Karl Willett, the ITV favourite never looked better. You wouldn't think she is recovering from a broken foot, would you? Go Amanda! Her Instagram fans were excited with the getup too, and took to the comments section to give the ensemble a big thumbs up.

Amanda looked incredible in her white outfit

We have to say - we'd be scared about spilling something over such a pristine white outfit, but Karl has the perfect solution. The talented professional told HELLO! that his cheapest clothing hack is Zoflora - how very Mrs Hinch of him. He told us: " It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment! Mix one cap of Zoflora with onecap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray."Genius.

White bustier, £1095, Safiyaa

The outfit was very different to the look she rocked earlier that day. The 48-year-old decided to wear a black, leather-look dress by Sosandar.

The £59 number was so luxe looking, we found it hard to believe it was faux. Her vampy outfit included black lace-up flat boots into the mix, which came from Very. With her waved hair and dark eyeshadow, she was certainly channeling her inner rock chic.

