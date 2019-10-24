Stacey Solomon goes hell for leather in a Zara mini skirt The Loose Women star loves a high street bargain…

Stacey Solomon is back on our screens - hooray! We've missed seeing the mum-of-three lighting up Loose Women - not to mention her wardrobe, too. On Wednesday's show, the ITV favourite dazzled fans in a lovely black Prairie style top, which she tucked into the waistband of her black, faux leather skirt, which came from Zara and cost just £19.99. The short design had an A-line hem and front patch pockets and looked amazing with boots. The skirt is currently online in all sizes should you wish to treat yourself. The mother-of-three was styled as always by Mother Shoppers and wore her long mane loose, adding this season's hottest accessory - the headband.

Stacey Solomon looked incredible on Loose Women

It appears that the Essex-born beauty is obsessed with skirts right now. As part of her latest collection with Primark, we couldn't get enough of the camel-toned, faux leather skirt she wore in the model shots. Costing just £15, the midi skirt looked super luxe despite its price tag. Last week, Primark's Instagram account a snap of the TV star rocking the skirt, and fans went crazy. One follower wrote: "Love this look! I've got to get this outfit x" Another added: "Skirt goals."

Her collab with Primark has been going for over a year, and she still can't believe it. Telling HELLO!, she explained: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl. It's the one shop that is completely accessible as it's affordable. You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price."

The 30-year-old is known for eclectic style and is inspired by some of her fellow ITV celebs."I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

