Lorraine Kelly's black sequin dress is the answer to your party dress woes

Lorraine Kelly is pulling out all the stops now we are finally in December! The ITV star - who has just turned 60 - looks even more stylish than normal and we are loving her daily wardrobe, this week in particular. Not content with making us green-eyed with envy over her Ted Baker Christmas jumper she wore on Monday, the ITV star stepped out in another dazzling frock the following day, which came from online brand Sosandar. The wrap-style creates a fab cinched-in waist, has voluminous sleeves and best of all, is covered in a plethora of sequins. It has a price tag of £89. All sizes are currently available online; which is great news for us! Finding a party dress this season is very important - and you can't go wrong with something black and sparkly, can you?

Turning 60 means Lorraine has had a chance to reflect over her past fashion and beauty looks and she admitted to Fabulous that she doesn't like looking back at her old GMTV days, remarking her make-up in particular made her look 15 years older.

"The Eighties and Nineties were not kind. I cringe a bit, looking back. But that’s the trouble with me. Fashion is something I’ve never bothered about that much. Sometimes I look back and say, 'What on earth was I thinking?' Most of us were in the same boat because if you look back at the Eighties — and people say I look younger NOW — it was really the hair."

She added: "The make-up was very ageing too. It was too much. It was blue eye shadow or cheek blusher and also the style of clothes — big shoulder pads, like Dallas and Dynasty, and a power suit thing. It changed all of us."

