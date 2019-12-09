Strictly's Shirley Ballas wows in a sparkly dress from The Pretty Dress Company for the semi-final

While head judge Shirley Ballas was focused on the dancing technique of the celebrities in the Strictly semi-final on Saturday, we couldn't help but notice her fabulous sparkly outfit. Rivalling the glitz and glam of the BBC show, the 59-year-old showed off her figure in a bespoke gold gown from the Pretty Dress Company.

The dress, which she describes on Instagram as "amazing", featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and daring thigh-high split. The good news for those looking to replicate Shirley's style is that the Pretty Dress Company sells a very similar dress for £249. Not only is the dazzling gold number available to buy online in sizes 8 to 14, but it also comes in several other wintery colourways that are perfect for the party season, including bright red, deep blue and silver.

READ: Shirley Ballas reveals her favourite way to relax at her London home

Shirley added matching gold earrings, chunky heels and a pop of colour with red lipstick. If you're wondering how she keeps up with her busy work schedule and still manages to achieve that effortless glow, it turns out it's all down to a moisturising sheet mask. She recently posted a video of herself wearing one in preparation for the filming of the Strictly Christmas special. Referring to her hair and makeup expert, she said: "Jane's put a mask on for me. My daughter in law BC Jean just loves these masks, she dances around her kitchen in all sorts of masks, so BC, this is hydrating." She continued by saying "it really is quite nice for your skin!"

Gold sequin dress, The Pretty Dress Company, £249

Presenter Tess Daly was one of the first to compliment the star on her look, writing on her Instagram picture: "Gorgeous", while another fan said: "Brilliant show and beautiful dress", and a third added: "You look absolutely fabulous, that dress is gorgeous."

The mother-of-two, who recently had surgery to remove her breast implants due to cancer fears, has been pictured in a number of stunning outfits on Strictly, including the bespoke blue Jennifer Clair dress for Movie Week and the tailored black suit from Zara. However, this has to be one of our favourites! With the final on 14 December and the Christmas special to look forward to, there's still plenty of opportunities to lust after her festive wardrobe.

RELATED: A lookback at Anton du Beke's secret wedding following birth of twins