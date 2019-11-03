Shirley Ballas’s Zara suit has Strictly viewers obsessed How chic did the Strictly judge look?

We can't keep up with the number of times Shirley Ballas has wowed us with her stunning outfits on Strictly Come Dancing, from her etheral look in a stunning white lace dress from NEVENA to her bespoke blue Jennifer Clair dress for Movie Week. The dancing judge certainly knows how to dress to impress, but her look on Saturday night was particularly fabulous. Instead of opting for her usual elegant, long dress, she stunned viewers in the chicest suit from Zara, and we're totally obsessed.

Styled by Alexandria Reid, Shirley wore a £59.99 black tuxedo blazer with matching tailored trousers, a white blouse with a black bow and some statement silver earrings. Her dark hair was blowdried in bouncy waves and she brought a touch of glamour to her look with her makeup, wearing dark eyeliner, lashings of mascara and a bright red lip. Stunning!

And her incredible look comes just days after she had her breast implants removed on Tuesday after becoming concerned that mammograms are not always able to detect cancer when women have implants. The 59-year-old posted a video to Instagram shortly before the live show began, stating: "First of all I want to say thank you for all of the beautiful messages that I got and I want to say thank you to Dr Waterhouse who actually got me prepared and ready to be here, huge thank you to my mum and to my son. My son I just spoke to now and he is like: 'You’ve got this, mum.' It has been a rough week, I'm not going to lie, it has been a bit tough but I’m here and I’m ready to go. I have a beautiful tuxedo on this evening so not in a long dress today - Alex has just got it right and Jane has just got it right….I’m really looking forward to getting out there and I’m glad to be able to share this journey with you."

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous homes

She went on to thank her glam team for their help in putting together her look, and acknowledged all of the support she has received over the past week. In the caption, she wrote: "To all the strictly family, friends and fans you are simply the best. I feel positive mentally and I’m ready to share this beautiful show with you." She continued: "@markballas couldn’t have got here without your strength. Mum loves you. @danieltayloresq @mischiefminky @rich.audrey best mum ever. Love to you all for so much positivity. X @bbcstrictly @janeburstow great makeup @alexandriastylist you get it right every time. Thank you team."

RELATED: Strictly Come Dancing's Chris Ramsey opens up about acne struggle

Many were quick to show their appreciation in the comments section, with her daughter-in-law BC Jean writing: "You look great!!! @shirleyballas", while Ashley Roberts said: "Sending love gorgeous" and a third fan stated: "You look amazing, love the outfit. Please take it easy though & tell Bruno to be careful with you!"