The Marks & Spencer burgundy roll neck Christine Lampard wore is perfect for autumn

We've loved seeing Christine Lampard on our screens on Lorraine this week. The Irish beauty is a delight and we always covet her fab outfits, too. On Friday morning, the ITV favourite rocked a seriously chic outfit - consisting of a really snazzy boucle skirt, and a slim-fitting rollneck. The skirt - made in a punchy pink tone and navy check - came from Reserved and cost just £34.99. She added high heel shoes by Russell & Bromley (she's worn a different pair all week) and her lovely burgundy roll neck was from Marks & Spencer, with a price-tag of just £35. Available in 7 colours, the wardrobe staple would go with anything from jeans and skirts and could be layered up under jackets.

We loved Christine's berry-toned outfit

The mother-of-one has clearly been loving M&S lately. On Wednesday, the ITV star looked incredible in a fabulous autumnal-toned outfit - consisting of a pair of wide leg trousers which cost £39.50 from the high street store.

The brown hue is very on trend, and the slacks look super expensive thanks to the sleek, tailored shape. All sizes are currently available online, which is great news for us. The 40-year-old added a mustard-coloured blouse, which came from luxury, royally-loved brand The Fold with a price-tag of £185.

Christine, and her former Chelsea footballer husband Frank, enjoyed a rare break from parenting duties on Thursday evening as they attended the launch of Jamie Redknapp's fashion label, Sandbanks, at London's Mandrake Hotel.

The couple appeared to be in great spirits whilst posing arm-in-arm at the star-studded event. Christine looked as stylish as ever in a chic black jumpsuit with silk panels and a fancy Chanel bag, while Chelsea manager Frank looked suave in a navy shirt and matching blazer, which he teamed with olive green trousers and brown brogues. Outfit goals, right?

