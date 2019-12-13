Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway is a cosy snow queen in her Very loungewear Just the outfit for TV nights in

Good Morning Britain host and I'm A Celeb star Kate Garraway is clearly enjoying being out of the jungle and back to her home comforts. The popular presenter shared a snap on her Instagram page of herself looking very cosy indeed on Thursday night, as she watched the I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show. Kate posted: "Super snuggled up & loving seeing @imacelebrity coming out show - on now. Lovely seeing how much fun my camp mate friends had after they crossed that drawbridge..." Mum-of-two Kate wore the comfiest grey loungewear top in the photo, which she revealed is by Very.

Kate's followers loved her grey patterned top with furry hood just as much as we do. One wrote: "I love your snuggly jacket, it looks so cosy! Where’s it from please? Ps, I loved you in the jungle!" Kate replied saying: "it’s from @veryuk & yes it’s super soft & cuddly - the opposite of #cochroach!!!" Another fan posted: "From Queen of the Jungle to Snuggly Snow Queen in a week Kate."

We had a look on the Very website and sadly we can't find Kate's exact loungewear (sob!) so perhaps it's from the previous winter. The good news is the site is selling several similar pieces, from cosy grey onesies to grey animal-print fleecy pyjama sets.

We love these super-snuggly PJs by River Island, available at Very. The Herringbone Crew Neck set is £20 and looks like the perfect outfit for NOT GOING OUT.

Check out this amazing grey fleece onesie from John Lewis too – a close match to Kate's loungewear look and comes with pom poms. The outfit is on sale now for £35 and available in small, medium and large.

It's not too late to make an extra Christmas list request, right?

