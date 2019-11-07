Kate Garraway's burgundy suit delights Good Morning Britain The ITV star looks incredible in her new outfit...

Kate Garraway delighted Good Morning Britain viewers on Thursday, wearing a beautiful burgundy suit which she got from luxury high street store Jigsaw. The colour of the suit packed a powerful punch - the crimson tone gave us all the autumnal vibes and we loved the double-breasted fit. If you are a fan of this suit, we have great news - it's currently available at fifty percent off! The blazer costs £90 and the trousers come in at £60. Keeping it bright and funky, she added neon pink high heels. Her latest outfit snap was shared on her stylist Debbie Harper's Instagram and fans were made up with the look. One follower wrote: "Stunning!" We couldn't agree more.

Kate looked so chic in her suit

We sat down with the ITV veteran in August, who gave us the lowdown on all things fashion. On getting ready in the mornings, the blonde beauty is surprisingly speedy.

"Well if I've been on Good Morning Britain that morning - pretty quick. I'm always very tempted to leave my false eyelashes on and keep my blow dry from the morning too - it's one of the great advantages of working on a Friday - you're ready for Friday night. Otherwise, it depends whre im going. Everything always starts with a blowdry and a strip of false lashes!"

SHOP: Blazer, £90 and trousers, £60, Jigsaw

The 52-year-old takes fashion inspiration from everyone - from royalty to some of her co-stars. "There's lots of people that I think I look great. Lorraine Kelly looks amazing, Christine Lampard - I follow her and love seeing her clothes. Mollie King looks fabulous. There's loads of people I follow and think - wow I like that outfit. Holly - who doesn't think Holly looks fab?"

And when it comes to her best-dressed royal, it's all about the Queen. "I think you have to start with the Queen. I was lucky enough to do two shows live from Buckingham Palace on Good Morning Britain which were amazing.I got a chance to look at some of the dresses she's worn and her waist was miniscule back in the 50s! I think she's extraordinary how she's has a complete sense of personal style and she thinks about the people that want to see her - which is why she always wears bright colours."

