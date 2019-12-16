Zara Tindall looked beautiful on Saturday evening, as she attended the 13th annual Emeralds & Ivy Ball, which was held in partnership with Cancer Research UK and The Marie Keating Foundation. Dressing to impress, the Queen's granddaughter rocked a floor-length, sparkly blue dress, which was cut with a deep V-neckline and had long, billowing sleeves which were gathered at the cuffs. The royal looked as if her trademark blonde hair had been cut - as it appeared shorter than normal and had a slight wave to it. Her makeup looked polished and glowing and she painted her nails a vampy black. She finished the look off with diamond drop earrings and carried a silver sequin clutch. Stunning!

Zara and Mike looked amazing at the Emeralds & Ivy Ball

We last saw the mother-of two step out in glamorous gown last month, when she and Mike went to the Rugby World Cup final, held in Tokyo. The day before, Zara dressed up to the nines in a one-shouldered black gown for the New Zealand Olympics Committee Gala Dinner, where she was photographed speaking into a microphone on stage.

Embroidered Sequin Maxi Dress In Navy, £95, SilkFred

The classic designed was perfect for the black-tie event and royal fashion fans noted her outfit's resemblance to the similarly-asymmetric Givenchy black gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore to the British Fashion Awards a year before in December 2018.

We love it when the equestrian-loving blonde royal dresses up; she is often seen in her riding gear, so when she rocks pretty dresses, it's always a delight to see.

Zara looked terrific in teal at Ascot

One of our favourite looks she has sported this year is the fancy number she wore to Ascot in the summer. The 38-year-old wowed onlookers in a teal dress that featured a high neckline and ruffled panels on the bodice. She paired her frock with a teal hat and nude heels and accessorised with Aspinal of London's Giles x Aspinal Mini Hat Box bag.

