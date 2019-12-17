Michelle Keegan's latest outfit is your Christmas party inspiration Michelle Keegan's Aspinal handbag is going straight on our list to Santa...

Does Michelle Keegan ever get it wrong? The answer is a hard no. She rarely shows off her daily looks on Instagram but when she does give us a glimpse into her wardrobe, it's amazing. On Monday night, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram account to show off her outfit ahead of a night out with her best friend, Katie. The pair posed in the mirror all dressed up ahead of their big night out. Katie - who's a stylist at PrettyLittleThing - posted a similar photo on her own Instagram account, and captioned it: "When it's the only picture you got of your night out, you know it's been a good one." Very relatable.

Michelle looked incredible in her ensemble, which consisted of a short, black tuxedo dress which she belted with a silver chain belt. The real pièce de résistance had to be the spotty tights and the Aspinal of London handbag that's going straight on our wish list to Santa. The power of excellent accessories!

Sheer polka dot tights, £11, Calzedonia

RELATED: Michelle Keegan shares makeup tips, why she loves Meghan Markle's favourite foundation, & her red carpet fears

The studded 'Trunk' bag is a new season buy and is priced at £595, and should you care, it was inspired by the majestic and noble animal, the Lion. The gold clasp on the front of Michelle's bag features a lion's head on a backdrop of opulent black velvet. Order before 1pm on 20 December and you'll get this in time for Christmas.

The Trunk, £595, Aspinal of London

The Our Girl star's Instagram fans were swooning over the outfit - and the tights were a big winner as well. Influencer @jessiloumilton wrote: "Need those tights," whereas another wrote: "Ying yang … love this look."

GET THE LOOK: Tuxedo dress, £169, Damsel in a Dress

MORE: See Michelle's Christmas party collection - it'll make you want to hit the dancefloor

As usual, Michelle's beauty look was spot on! She opted for voluminous tousled hair, dramatic eyes and a nude lip. In conclusion, the HELLO! Christmas party is taking place on Wednesday, and we're looking to Michelle for the ultimate styling inspiration, how about you?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.