Michelle Keegan drops her Christmas party going out-out collection and it'll make you want to hit the dancefloor 

It's November now, so it's definitely time to start talking Christmas partywear, and while we're yet to invest in the perfect Christmas jumper or the dancing shoes, we're definitely inspired after seeing Michelle Keegan's newest drop for Very.co.uk. The Our Girl actress has just unveiled her latest edit with the online etailer, and it's a special one. There's sparkle, shine, bright colours and faux fur. What more could you want?!

The 32-year-old can be seen posing in a series of gorgeous photos in what appears to be a regal ballroom. With marble and gold furnishing, this isn't just any ol' photo shoot destination, the opulent backdrop provides the ultimate festive styling inspiration to get the party started.

In the shoot, Michelle's pictured wearing the show-stopping designs including an emerald green off-the-shoulder dress and a glitzy sequin midi dress. There's high octane glamour and elegance and Michelle took inspiration from her own wardrobe, adding an 80s twist to the pieces.

Michelle said of the 25-piece range: "This collection is all about being bolder with your style and standing out from the crowd! I wanted to incorporate statement sequin looks alongside more pared-back tailored pieces to make sure that there is something for everyone to look sensational this party season!"

Her beauty look is spot-on in the shoot. If Michelle's not being made up by her glam squad for the red carpet, she says her signature look is quite low maintenance. "I always wear nude lips - I don't feel comfortable with a dark lip," she told us. "I just don't feel like me. I don't really amp up my eyes either, I either wear a little bit of eyeliner on top or a few layers of mascara if I need to amp up my eye. But that's it really."

Prices start at £25 and the collection is available to shop now on very.co.uk.

