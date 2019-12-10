Stars are one of the most iconic symbols of Christmas, so what better way to get in the festive spirit than by wearing a dress that is covered with them? That's exactly what Charlotte Hawkins did on Monday night to host the BT Christmas Concert at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Richard Arnold. The concert, which aimed to help raise money for Comic Relief, involved Christmas carols, traditional sing-alongs and performances from Alexandra Burke, the London Community Gospel Choir and Band of the Irish Guards.

Styled by Debbie Harper, the Good Morning Britain star rocked a fuschia dress by Elisabetta Franchi which she described on Instagram as the "dress of dreams". The £1,240 midi gown consisted of a textured tulle skirt and a strappy pink slip underneath a mesh layer adorned with silver and gold stars. And if you're not as brave with colours as Charlotte, then it also comes in black, dark blue, pale pink or cream.

Bringing the Christmas glam to the event, she added ruby and diamond earrings from British jewellery brand Boodles as well as a pair of strappy gold heels that showed off her matching pink pedicure. And we're not sure if it's because of our obsession with Strictly Come Dancing, but the shoes are giving us some serious throwbacks of her time partaking in the competition back in 2017! The 44-year-old credited celebrity makeup artist Gemma Aldous for her pretty beauty look that included her blonde hair styled in loose curls and a pop of berry lipstick tying her outfit together.

Her show-stopping look was not short of compliments, with Instagram fans rushing the comments section to show their appreciation. "Just love this dress...Charlotte stunning as always," one wrote, while another added: "The dress is beautiful Charlotte and you look so beautiful wearing it."

Charlotte is just one of many celebrities getting us in the festive spirit. Her GMB co-star Laura Tobin also recently shocked fans with her pretty, yet controversial, 'sparkle' Christmas jumper, while Amanda Holden will be turning to a blue shimmering animal print dress from her collection with Fenn Wright Manson this party season.

