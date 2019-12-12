This Marks & Spencer sequin co-ord looks amazing on Vogue Williams The TV star goes out-out in the most perfect sequin ensemble…

Vogue Williams deserves a round of applause with this Marks & Spencer outfit - the fashionista wowed in a black shiny sequin skirt and top which she teamed with a black blazer and the perfect pair of shoe-boots. She added a leopard print bag to give her look that extra pizazz. The Irish-born beauty opted to keep her hair and beauty look fairly relaxed - the top knot bun looked chic in that I-haven't-tried-too-hard kind of way. Nailed it.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram with her outfit of the day post, and captioned it: "Nothing says party season like head-to-toe sequins! M&S have so many amazing outfits for your festive events, like this all black two-piece and blazer."

RELATED: M&S has 40% off these partywear buys, but you’ll have to be quick

Sequins and Christmas go together like gin and tonic, and we're all for a party sequin - even for the daytime. If anything, you should wear your sequins day or night and just go for it. For example, Vogue's sequin skirt would look ace by day with a simple white tee, a leather jacket and a pair of box-fresh white trainers. We repeat: Life's for living - wear the sequins!

Sequin vest, £16.50, Marks & Spencer

Do you want the best news? Vogue's sequin vest top is on sale. Hurrah! The dazzling vest is priced at £16.50, and it was £27.50.

MORE: These M&S Christmas jumpers are stylish AND festive

The mum-of-one's sequin skirt is full price - but don't be sad because it's an amazing £27.50 which is such a good price to be the star of your Christmas party.

Sequin skirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

One happy customer - via the M&S website - wrote: "Received lots of compliments on my first wearing; what more could one ask!" And another gave it a five-star review, saying: "This softly gored skirt is a modern makeover of party sequins. It has a good weight so hangs very well. Being black it's easy to wear either in dressed down with plain t-shirt or in the more, usually glamorous party mode. This skirt will fast become a wardrobe staple. Would be superb in navy." Ooh, navy! Now you're talking…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.