This is what Laura Tobin's Christmas jumper actually says - it's not as rude as it looks The Good Morning Britain star set the record straight on Instagram...

December is the one time of year when it is socially acceptable to rock cute, humorous and even embarrassing Christmas jumpers in public. But when Laura Tobin got dressed on Tuesday morning, she was not expecting to get such a reaction over her pretty grey knit. Opting for double sparkles - because there's no better way to get in the festive spirit - she tucked the £49 pale grey jumper from Sosander into a slate grey sparkly pleated skirt from New Look. The Good Morning Britain star chose natural makeup and wore her dark hair in loose curls. However, her hair was at the centre of the drama!

The long curls covered the calligraphy on her jumper, so the word 'sparkle' printed in black was cut off mid-way, leading fans to misinterpret the letter 'r' for an 'n' instead. Ultimately, people believed the star was walking around proudly sporting a rude Christmas jumper that said 'spank.' Luckily, Laura saw the funny side and took to Instagram stories to set the record straight, showing her 53,900 followers before and after photos of her hair covering the jumper.

Embarrassing misunderstanding aside, the grey cosy knit is widely popular, so much so that it is only available to buy online in size L. But we're hoping it will be restocked soon as the style has also been popular with Tess Daly in the past. The Strictly Come Dancing host rocked a very similar cream version from high-street store River Island last year, which had the word 'sparkle' and a ruffle neck. Opting for a casual look, she paired it with a pair of black jeans and black boots as she sat on the famous sofa opposite Lorraine Kelly.

Tuesday wasn't the first time we have been obsessed with Laura's festive wardrobe. She also recently stepped out in a pair of wintery red tartan trousers by Next which she teamed with a £15 camel sweater from Marks & Spencer, and we're still not over her fluffy pastel pink teddy coat from high street store New Look.

