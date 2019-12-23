You won't believe Holly Willoughby's latest outfit post! We might have been treated to her first Dancing On Ice gown of the new series on Sunday, but the presenter has totally wowed fans with her latest full-length look. Sharing an adorable video on Instagram, the star showed the incredible design progress of her custom-made dress, twirling from the original pattern into the finished red and white fur-trimmed number, which is giving off major Mrs Claus vibes. The new look is Holly's pick for her new show Take Off with Bradley Walsh, which will be shown on BBC One on Christmas Eve.

Holly's ultra-Christmassy dress was made by Samson Dougal

Holly captioned her Instagram video: "Ending the year on a high! Christmas dress of dreams 'The Making'... on Christmas Eve myself and @bradderswalsh have a new show on @bbcone #takeoff 8pm... pour yourself a glass and finish off any last-minute wrapping. Dress by @samsondougal ... thank you!!!!" Of course, Samson is the designer behind Princess Eugenie's glimmering 'Mrs Brooksbank' jacket at her royal wedding - so Holly's in very good company with her fancy frock!

MORE: Shoppers flock to buy Rachel Riley's rainbow jumper

It might be a new festive look for Holly, but she still stuck to her signature wavy blonde bob and natural glowing makeup, finished off with bold red lipstick for an extra Christmassy touch.

The TV host has certainly embraced December dressing this year, rocking plenty of sparkle and festive colours for her on-screen outfits. For Sunday's Dancing On Ice Christmas special, she wore a gorgeous pale pink tiered gown with a plunging neckline and plenty of diamanté detailing - and for her last This Morning appearance of 2019, it was a fitted red midi dress with a Santa-esque waist belt.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wows in wide-leg berry trousers for a Church service with the Queen

She wrote to fans: "Final day of term before we break up for Christmas… so obviously I've dressed as Mrs Santa Claus!" We beg to differ Holly, now you've nailed the Mother Christmas look!