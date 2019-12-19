Holly Willoughby just wore the perfect Christmas party dress - and it's in the sale! It’s definitely a showstopper!

Holly Willoughby has arguably one of the best formal occasion wardrobes around, and she proved it again last night when she wore a stunning dress by brand Needle & Thread. The presenter appeared on The One Show alongside Bradley Walsh to talk about their one-off Christmas special Take Off With Bradley and Holly, and wore the sequinned midi dress from the cult brand.

She shared a picture of the look on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for having me @bbctheoneshow ... chatting all things #takeoff with @bradderswalsh... dress by @needleandthreadlondon,” and added a snowflake emoji for good measure.

Followers loved the festive look, commenting on her post: “WHAT a dress!!! Beautiful,” and “Just woww xx this is the most gorgeous dress that I ever did see.” The good news is, if you’re sold on the style too, it’s currently in the sale on Net-a-Porter.

Made from tulle, the 'Aurora' dress is covered in light-catching sequins that are specially placed to resemble vintage lace tablecloths. It’s the perfect festive dress, and is guaranteed to get you plenty of compliments when you wear it - just as it did for Holly.

And if that’s not exactly to your taste, there are other styles from the brand which are currently reduced, too:

Earlier this week Holly proved she can dress casual, too, when she wore a pair of dark denim skinny jeans, a khaki coat, a pair of her famous lace-up Grenson boots she wore in the jungle last year, and the most gorgeous camel jumper which had a large pink 'H' emblazoned on the front.

If only we had access to her wardrobe!

