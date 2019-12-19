Holly Willoughby's Christmas jumper is the perfect last-minute festive buy

After looking glam in the Needle & Thread dress of dreams for a TV appearance on The One Show, Holly Willoughby opted for a more casual ensemble for another Christmas night out on Thursday. The This Morning presenter rocked a Christmas jumper that read: "I'm your holiday treat" for her Christmas festivities, and shared a picture as she tucked into a "tactical cheese sandwich" before heading out.

As usual, the Holly effect meant fans were soon eager to know where she'd bought her kitsch Christmas jumper, which has red hearts and lettering on a black long-sleeved knit. "Love the jumper! Where is it from please?" one wrote. "Where is this jumper from please?" another asked.

Holly Willoughby wore a Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Christmas jumper

Holly's jumper is by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, and is currently available at FarFetch from £245. The festive knit is also available in red with black pattern, which is currently in the sale for £224. Better still, you can get an extra 35 per cent off sale for a limited time, saving an additional £100 off the reduced price.

Even if you don't have the budget for her designer knit, you can still bag a Holly-approved jumper on the high street for less than £30, and you'll still be wearing this one long after the holidays are over. On Monday, Holly uploaded a snowy snap of her enjoying Lapland UK, wearing a black coat, cross-body bag and a green jumper, which came from Marks & Spencer - the store she is an ambassador for.

Christmas Treat Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini jumper, £245, FarFetch

Taking to the social media site, she wrote: "In search of Santa... @laplanduk hope my green jumper doesn't clash with his red suit! ... jumper @marksandspencer #ad." Known as the 'Ribbed Blouson Sleeve Jumper' it also comes in a subtle grey, and a snowy white, too. It's priced at a reasonable £29.50 and currently, all sizes are available online.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

