Strictly Come Dancing is over for another year, which means we're desperately missing our regular dose of sequins and glamour. Lucky for us, dancing show host Tess Daly has announced she is launching her own homeware range, which means we can bring a touch of Strictly into our homes.

The BBC favourite, 50, kept fans guessing by posting a cryptic social media photo a few days ago captioned: "Working behind the scenes on something I can share with you very soon!" However, she took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news to her 449,000 followers, describing it as her "dream project". She wrote: "Very excited to tell you, all this year I have been working closely with @clarke_clarke_interiors designing my first homeware range."

The boomerang video shows her sitting on a cosy bed with pale pink bedsheets covered in a gold geometric pattern. As well as a thick cream knit blanket and a fluffy candy-floss coloured cushion in the background, it shows Tess stroking a sequin cushion, showing off its pink and silver dual-colourway. "I‘m so lucky that I have been able to create a collection that reflects my style! Very proud to be launching it with Clarke & Clarke too as all their pieces are high quality and the details are to die for! Coming very soon @nextofficial," she continued.

The sequined cushion even matches the sparkly top she is wearing, so there's no doubt the range is a reflection of her girly style! During this season of Strictly, she wowed viewers with her diverse range of metallic and sparkly dresses, including the Rixo striped sequin dress and the elegant pink bespoke jumpsuit created by the Pretty Dress Company and her stylist James Yardley. Both of them boast the same pastel glitter as her cushion!

Tess' range has already received a warm reception from her fans, with many inquiring about particular items in the video. One commented: "Love love love the duvet cover...is this part of the range?", while another said: "A good cushion. So you," and a third added: "I will be having that for my new bedroom in the new year."

