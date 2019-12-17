amanda-holden-outfit

Amanda Holden makes us want to buy these £45 faux leather leggings

The Britain's Got Talent judge goes hell for leather on Heart Radio...

Laura Sutcliffe,

On Tuesday morning bright and early, Amanda Holden dazzled her Instagram fans with her latest outfit, and wow, what a scorcher! Leaving her pretty dresses behind, the ITV favourute funked it up with a green silk blouse by Jigsaw, and a pair of leather-look leggings, from one of her favourite online stores Sosandar. The day-to-night wardrobe essential had cool biker zips at the waistband and were made in a comfortable stretch fabric. They come in three different hem lengths and will set you back an affordable £45.The blonde beauty added black trainers by Sandro Paris and wore her blonde mane in Farrah Fawcett-style waves. As always, her Instagram fans were hugely taken with the look. One follower wrote: "Yasss mama! Rock the radio..."

Check out Amanda's faux leather leggings!

Looking constantly glam is a big deal for the mother-of-two.

Black Leather Look Leggings, £45, Sosandar

She told HELLO! in the summer: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

However, when she's not in work mode - on BGT or heading to her daily role on Heart Radio - comfort is key. "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?" Absolutely not, girl!

