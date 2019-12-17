On Tuesday morning bright and early, Amanda Holden dazzled her Instagram fans with her latest outfit, and wow, what a scorcher! Leaving her pretty dresses behind, the ITV favourute funked it up with a green silk blouse by Jigsaw, and a pair of leather-look leggings, from one of her favourite online stores Sosandar. The day-to-night wardrobe essential had cool biker zips at the waistband and were made in a comfortable stretch fabric. They come in three different hem lengths and will set you back an affordable £45.The blonde beauty added black trainers by Sandro Paris and wore her blonde mane in Farrah Fawcett-style waves. As always, her Instagram fans were hugely taken with the look. One follower wrote: "Yasss mama! Rock the radio..."

Check out Amanda's faux leather leggings!

Looking constantly glam is a big deal for the mother-of-two.

Black Leather Look Leggings, £45, Sosandar

She told HELLO! in the summer: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

However, when she's not in work mode - on BGT or heading to her daily role on Heart Radio - comfort is key. "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?" Absolutely not, girl!

