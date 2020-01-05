Davina McCall stuns The Masked Singer viewers in a daring white gown - and it's half price

While viewers put on their detective hats to work out which celebrities were behind the facemasks on The Masked Singer on Saturday night, our attention was firmly on judge Davina McCall who looked simply stunning. Styled by Angie Smith, she wore a white gown by Attico which featured a daring split up the front, a buckled collar and a deep V-neck. The crepe dress has a loose cut for a flattering style and we love the subtle disc embellishment that gave it that extra touch of understated glam.

Good news for those looking to get their hands on the former model's Italian-made sequin dress, as it's half price on Net-A-Porter. While it usually retails for £755, it is down to a cool £377.50, but hurry because stock is very limited.

Buckled crepe dress, Attico, £377.50

She paired the white wintery frock with black strappy heels and wore her dark hair in an intricate plait that was entwined with white pearl hair accessories. Hairstylist Michael Douglas revealed the secret behind Davina's chic hair, writing on Instagram: "simple 3 strand #braid with a few #hairaccessories. No heat no water #yourhairanywhere #dry shampoo #hairspray." As well as her thick fringe framing her face, Angie Smith revealed Cheryl Phelps-Gardiner was the mastermind behind her black lashes, bronzed skin and glossy lips.

The 52-year-old TV presenter has an incredible figure so she can pull off most styles. She even recently showed off her toned abs in a white bikini while holidaying in Australia, as well as a pair of Daisy Dukes and a simple white T-shirt with bell capped sleeves from Australian fashion label Alice McCall, owned by her cousin. Underneath a photo she posted on Instagram, she joked: "Cracking out a daisy duke at 52. No shame. t-shirt @alicemccallptyltd (I bought it.... didn’t want to take the p***)." Fans were impressed, rushing to the comments section to write: "You look absolutely fabulous" and: "No shame at all. You look great. 50 is the new 30!

