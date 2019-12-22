Can we take a moment to appreciate how incredible Davina McCall looks in denim hotpants? While everyone else was busy pulling their warmest clothes out of their wardrobe and trying to determine how to look chic whilst wearing multiple layers, the TV presenter, 52, rocked a very summery outfit in the Sydney sunshine.

Showing off her incredible figure, she posed for an Instagram picture in a pair of Daisy Dukes with frayed edges and a simple white T-shirt with bell capped sleeves from Australian fashion label Alice McCall, owned by Davina's cousin. "Cracking out a daisy duke at 52. No shame. t-shirt @alicemccallptyltd (I bought it.... didn’t want to take the piss)", she joked in the caption. And it wasn't long before fans rushed to the comments section to shower her with compliments, with one writing: "You look absolutely fabulous" while another said: "No shame at all. You look great. 50 is the new 30!"

MORE: Davina McCall looks amazing in new yoga photo - and her fitness outfit is so cool

The star gave us serious summer festival vibes by adding a pair of casual white trainers and accessorising with layered beaded necklaces. She wore her dark hair in a low ponytail with her thick fringe framing her face and opted for a natural makeup look.

With the festive season in full swing and the seasonal treats affecting our waistline, Davina's top tips on how to stay fit have never been more important. She recently posted a picture of her sitting on a giant orange gym ball while throwing a blue one in the air, revealing the piece of gym equipment is actually one of her fitness secrets.

Referring to the gym ball, the mother-of-three wrote: "They are so versatile, great for core and abs training/back/legs.. and fantastic for preggers ladies .. Could be a great Christmas present for someone wanting to do back exercises too. Recommend wrapping while deflated tho." If that's what it takes to achieve the star's toned tummy and legs, then it's certainly worth a go - and thanks to her own range boasting an 'anti-burst design', we can enjoy that extra thick slice of Christmas cake!

READ: Stacey Solomon bids farewell to Loose Women wearing a sequin dress from Ted Baker