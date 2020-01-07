Fans spot Holly Willoughby in same dress as this Love Island star - but they styled it totally different We all know this awkward feeling...

We all know the awkward moment when you realise you’re wearing the same dress as someone else, but luckily the majority of us don’t have hundreds of thousands of people following us to spot the error, like Holly Willoughby and Laura Anderson do! The presenter and former Love Island star have both been spotted in the same feathered dress, but fortunately, they both looked equally stunning in the style.

For the opening weekend of Dancing on Ice, Holly wowed the crowd in a peach-coloured gown from Joao Rolo Couture which featured feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps.

Fans absolutely loved the stunning look, showering the star with compliments on Instagram, with Rochelle Humes simply commenting with heart eye emojis while another wrote: "Beautiful as always."

Meanwhile, Laura Anderson - who was a contestant in the 2018 series of Love Island - wore the dress last year. She shared a picture of the look on Instagram in June 2019, writing: “Still not over this gown”.

While Holly accessorised the dress with sapphire and diamond earrings from William & Son and nude heels, Laura added super-high strappy heels and a sparkly ring. The dress also appeared to have a higher split in Laura’s pictures, so it’s likely one of the celebs has it tailored to suit them.

While it’s never ideal to be spotted in the same dress as someone else, we think there’s room for all of them in this gorgeous gown! Of course, it's not everyday wear - but Holly's dress from Tuesday's This Morning is! The presenter wore a stunning dress from Whistles that's available online now.

