Holly Willoughby has shared a rare glimpse into her beautiful bathroom, just one room of many in the stunning home she shares with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester. In the snap, shared to Instagram, Holly's beloved pet cat Bluebell can be seen peeking over the edge of the This Morning star's white tub, which is full of water. In the background, chic white wooden blinds can be seen, as can the doting mum's retro-looking bath taps. Hanging from the shiny silver taps is an exfoliating body puff sponge – it looks like Holly was enjoying some much deserved down time!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rise to stardom

Holly Willoughby has returned to our screens on Sunday night along with Phillip Schofield, as the pair are currently presenting Dancing on Ice. Her return comes after the star enjoyed a long festive break away from the London home she shares with her family, and the Willoughby clan are no doubt enjoying the start of the New Year in their beautiful house, which Holly occasionally shares glimpses of on social media.

MORE: Vanessa Bauer shares photo of injuries sustained in horrific ice skating fall

Holly shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Maura Higgins reveals she and Curtis don't spend as much time together as she'd like amid 'curse' claims

Aside from the gorgeous minimalist bathroom, Holly also has a spacious kitchen, with plenty of storage space and room for her to prepare food in. The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery.

Holly's dining room features in a few photos posted over the past few months, and the presenter has opted for a neutral colour scheme in the room, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs.

As for the lounge, it has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. Holly's bedroom looks equally chic, and the décor is muted with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, with a grey armchair and ornate marble fireplace visible in the background. Gorgeous!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.