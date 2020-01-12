Victoria Beckham’s new slogan T-shirt could be her best one yet The fashion designer's tees often show off her humour

While Victoria Beckham is known for her trouser suits and silk shirts, she has been known to nail the relaxed, dressed-down look in a slogan T-shirt from time to time. Following on from the hilarious designs she released in 2019, she has continued to poke fun at herself with her most recent tee. And it could be her best one yet!

The new white round neck design, which costs a cool £110, features a boxy, relaxed fit and is emblazoned with the relatable message 'I love vacations, weekends & Fridays' in big red letters. We can imagine the mother-of-four rocking the slogan tee underneath a statement suit or tucked into tailored trousers. Perhaps she is hinting that even celebrities who appear to have the most amazing lives still love to take a break from work sometimes, just like she did during her recent trip to Morocco with her family!

Back in 2017, Victoria made fans giggle when she famously stepped out in one with the statement 'Fashion stole my smile,' alluding to her notoriously steely public image. Since then, the former Spice Girl has released a number of other white slogan T-shirts that have shown off her dry humour. A black-and-white one she released in June 2019 said: 'I can't concentrate in flats', which led many to believe the £95 design was a nod to her love of high heels. After all, it is a very rare occasion to see her in flats, so perhaps this is the reason why! And let's not forget the design that had the words 'The Airport is my Runway' across the front. Considering the fashion designers hectic work schedule, this is the perfect statement to make while dashing through the airport with a fancy suitcase in tow.

A more colourful take on her usual classic black-and-white colour schemes, the newest red-and-white cotton tee is part of her Pre Spring Summer 2020 collection. A cropped sleeve denim jacket, striped wide-leg shorts and a city embroidered shirt dress are just some of the other new pieces, but we think we know which is our favourite.

