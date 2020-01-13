Davina McCall sparkles on The Masked Singer in an incredible red sequin dress The ITV star looks red hot…

Davina McCall looked incredible on the third edition of The Masked Singer at the weekend, wearing a stunning red sequin dress which came from high-end designer Attico. The sparkly dress was full-length and fabulous; with draped sleeves and featuring full-on shimmer vibes. The frock is sadly a past-season buy, but we've found two great alternatives that won't break the bank - from L.K.Bennett at John Lewis and Little Mistress. Davina wore her hair up and left her jewellery at home, letting her fancy frock do all the talking. The mother-of-two's outfit was picked out by none other than Angie Smith - Holly Willoughy's stylist.

Davina looked incredible in her red sequin dress by Attico

Attico is a brand that is clearly on Angie's hot list. Back in 2018, Holly rocked a rainbow sequin design, picked out by the stylist, by the Italian brand for Dancing on Ice. At the time, the exquisite sequined tulle midi dress cost £2,200 and was adorned with multi-coloured sequins, with a flattering asymmetric hem that draped from thigh to floor.

Get the look! Sequin maxi dress, £75, Little Mistress

Davina is famously known for her incredible figure and love of exercise. She told YOU magazine in 2019: "I see my fitness now not just as a vanity project, I see it as a 'stay alive as long as you can' project," she said.

Sequin Midi Dress, £275, L.K.Bennett at John Lewis

"I think when you’re in your 20s and 30s, you’re not thinking about it in those terms. You’re thinking, 'I want to be able to wear a strapless dress and for my arms to not wibble wobble.' When you get to 50 it’s more, 'I don’t want to get heart disease, I want to keep my cholesterol low, I want my blood pressure to be good.'"

And what's more, she never leaves the house without matching underwear.

Holly Willoughby wore an Attico dress in 2018

"Every single day. It’s beautiful, sexy underwear. All different colours, but always matching. Because it makes me feel sassy. And I’m not doing it to impress anybody. I’m doing it for me." You go girl!

