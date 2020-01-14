Kate Ferdinand's gingham Topshop dress sells out instantly - and we can see why The former TOWIE star causes a sellout with her latest look...

On Tuesday morning, former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand appeared on the famous This Morning sofa alongside Holly and Phil, talking about body confidence and her new book, Fitter, Happier, Healthier: The Ultimate 4 Week Body Plan. The newly married star looked incredible in her statement dress, which came from high street store Topshop. The all-over gingham print was so striking and the shirred material made for a lovely, flattering fit. Since Kate has worn it, it's almost sold out online, but it's still available in store, so get in there quick, ladies! The 28-year-old added a waist-cinching belt and high heels, giving the whole ensemble a ladylike stance.

Speaking to HELLO! about her battle with body confidence, the blonde beauty - who married former England footballer Rio in 2019 - said: "I've struggled with anxiety for a long time, but I've found ways to manage it. I always thought I looked fat, even though I wasn't, and I would binge on food then not eat. There was no stability."

Green Check Shirred Midi Shirt Dress, £49, Topshop

"Therapy has helped me a lot. It was amazing to have Rio there supporting me and giving me the love I need, but it was my own journey. Because however amazing he tells me I look, it's an internal journey that has helped me understand why I am the way I am – what makes me happy, what makes me sad, when I'm feeling anxious, what can I do."

And when it comes to allowing herself treats, Kate believes everything in moderation. “I love food and one thing I’ve learnt is that if I’m not enjoying the food, I’m not going to stick to a healthy diet. I’ll have a Chinese now and then and we still love chocolate and sweets, but we put them in a high cupboard with a lock on it so if I’m tempted to climb the ladder, I have time to think about what I’m doing. Rio and I work out together and motivate each other and the kids are very active and sporty."

