Ulrika Jonsson made a stylish return to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning wearing a pretty black and green outfit. The presenter, who worked on GMB from 1989-1992, filled in for Laura Tobin for the weather update and viewers were loving it. Sharing a photo of Ulrika, GMB wrote on Instagram: "The fabulous Ulrika Jonsson was back to present the weather for the first time in 30 years! But it turns out there have been some big changes since she was a weather presenter." While some pointed out that she used Fahrenheit instead of Celsius for the temperature and mixed up her North and South, we hardly noticed as our eyes were glued to her stunning outfit.

The 52-year-old exuded elegance in a wintery green pencil skirt with a daring leg split and a black blouse with sheer bell sleeves and a subtle polka dot print. While the pretty blouse was a bargain costing just £15 from high-street store Zara, it's unfortunately already sold out. If you're desperate to get your hands on a similar style, then ASOS is selling a Mango sheer blouse with similar polka dot detailing for £49.99.

She added a pair of simple black heels, pulled her blonde hair away from her face in a chic updo and opted for a fresh-faced makeup look. Fans were quick to comment, with some calling for her to return to the show while others complimented her outfit. "Your outfit looks amazing," one wrote, while another added: "Beautiful lady." Even host Piers Morgan took to social media to welcome her back, posting a picture of himself and Ulrika posing in front of the weather screen. "Ireland’s never looked hotter. Lovely to see Ulrika again - back where it all started for her," he joked in the caption.

She certainly looked very different compared to when she appeared on the show back in the 90s, where she rocked a bright orange suit with big square shoulders and wore her hair in a voluminous blowdry.

