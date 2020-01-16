It takes a brave parent to embark on a theatre trip with a young baby, but Myleene Klass made it look easy in London on Wednesday night. The radio presenter enjoyed a family outing to see Cirque Du Soleil with her partner Simon Motson and their little boy Apollo, who the pair welcomed in August 2019, and she looked absolutely incredible!

Giving us flashbacks to the fabulous party season late last year, Myleene wore a simple black T-shirt with a gorgeous Zara suit that was smothered in sequins. The sparkly blazer and flared trousers were giving off a 70s vibe, but they unfortunately no longer available to buy. Simon looked equally as chic in a white shirt and blue suit.

The 41-year old Hear'Say star accessorised with a pair of hoop earrings and a leopard print baby carrier - who knew parenting could be so stylish? The £300 sling from Artipoppe is a versatile essential that can be paired with everything from jeans to sequins. Back in 2019, Myleene dressed it down with a pair of jeans and a checked jacket, but it looks just as glam paired with her evening outfit.

Leopard print baby carrier, £300, Artipoppe

Beauty wise, the doting mother showed off her glowing skin, alongside dark eyes and nude lips. Before the event, she shared some of her beauty secrets with Instagram fans, proving that she has nailed multitasking! She got her eyelashes done by The Lash Bomb at the same time as breastfeeding little Apollo, joking in the caption: "A rare moment of calm at casa Klass."

As well as enjoying spending time with her family, Myleene also shared pictures of her cosying up to Only Fools and Horses star David Jason, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and Apollo even enjoyed a cuddle with Love Island star Montana Brown. Gushing about the Luzia production, which was inspired by the richness of the Mexican culture, she said: "This show, one of the most incredible things I've seen."

