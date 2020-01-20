Victoria Beckham shocks fans with her unusual animal print shirt - you won't guess it We're not horsing around...

How incredible is Victoria Beckham's new Pre Spring Summer 2020 collection? The mother-of-four shared a stunning photo of a green, red and white printed shirt and skirt combo on Instagram alongside the exciting announcement that there is a new drop online. But there was one particular item in her collection that caught our eye.

There is no doubt that VB is a huge fashion icon, but what immediately springs to mind when you think of her chic style is a wardrobe full of black eveningwear, colour block separates and skyscraper heels. While the former Spice Girl, 45, has rocked chain print knits and occasional floral patterns, her most recent print is very different from her usual designs.

On Monday, the designer shocked fans by sharing a picture of a blush pink silk shirt covered with geometric red boxes and equestrian animals. The little gatherings of horses sit on patches of grass across the fabric, and she explained on the website that the design was "inspired by 70s graphics." Sharing several photos of the oversized shirt on Instagram, Victoria revealed that she would style it with a matching skirt, necktie and bright blue boots. For those looking to replicate the look, both the shirt and skirt are available to buy for £690 and £850, respectively, so the whole outfit would set you back £1,540.

Victoria Beckham horse print oversized blouse, £690, and pleated skirt, £850

Explaining the reasoning behind her design, she wrote: "This season’s print is influenced by the equestrian world and printed on boyish shirting and pleated skirts, worn with bright turquoise knit boots. #VBPreSS20 x VB." Fans were quick to show their support, with one commenting: "What an amazing print!" and another adding: "Love the colours."

If you're not feeling brave enough to rock the equestrian theme, David Beckham's wife has also released some other dreamy designs recently. Keep it casual with one of Victoria's hilarious slogan T-shirts, such as the £110 one emblazoned with the relatable message 'I love vacations, weekends & Fridays', or opt for a bold colour in green velvet trousers.

