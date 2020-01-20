Holly Willoughby beats Blue Monday in a maroon All Saints dress - & it's cheaper than you think The ITV favourite is giving us outfit envy

We're still not over Holly Willoughby's white pearl and diamond chiffon gown from luxury bridal designer Dana Harel she wore on Dancing on Ice on Sunday night! Less than twelve hours later and she has stunned This Morning viewers in a wintery, all-maroon ensemble.

Showing no signs of Blue Monday, in which 20 January is claimed to be the most depressing day of the year, the ITV star looked incredible in a port purple-coloured midi dress from All Saints. The 'Rochi' dress features mesh panels on the bodice, long sleeves and a frayed hem, but it was the hand-beaded, tiered skirt that really caught our attention, adding a touch of sparkle when the beads reflected the light. We've tracked it down and it's available to buy online in sizes 2-12 for a reduced price of £149, down from £298.

Dress the feminine frock up with some heels for date night or make it into an edgy, warm style with tights and chunky boots like Holly. Styled by Angie Smith, the mother-of-three added a pair of matching heeled boots from L.K.Bennett, which is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores. Presenter Holly has also stepped out in a number of items from the brand in the past, including a gorgeous £325 black printed dress and a £95 cosy white rollneck jumper. We don't need any more reasons to get our hands on some L.K.Bennett staples!

All Saints embellished dress, was £298, now £149

Her trademark blonde hair was styled into a straight style and Patsy O'Neill was responsible for her pared-back makeup look. As usual, Holly's fans were quick to compliment her style, with one writing: "The Burgundy dress looks lovely Holly you are so beautiful" while another said: "Loving the boots."

Luckily, we can rest assured knowing the entire outfit is comfortable after the 38-year-old told HELLO! that feeling good is one of her top priorities when it comes to fashion. "I've got to be comfortable," she said back in 2018. "Gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

