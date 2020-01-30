Kate Garraway's £22 purple wrap dress from Very excites Good Morning Britain viewers

Kate Garrawway was the talk of Good Morning Britain on Thursday, delighting viewers and her legions of Instagram fans in a truly stunning purple wrap dress. The statement design looked like it could be a pricey buy, but no - it came from online retailer Very and cost just £22.50 in the brand's January sale! What's more, there's lots of sizes left, despite the fact it's a reduced item. Taking to Instagram to present her latest look, she wrote: "#purplerain? Now that’s the kind I like! Dress: @veryuk #ootd #womensfashion @debbiedresses @gmb." We love the ruffles, midi length and floaty sleeves - it's the kind of number that could be thrown in a suitcase and it wouldn't crease.

Kate dazzled in her purple dress on GMB

Ahead of her stint in the jungle last year, we sat down with the 52-year-old, who chatted to HELLO! about all things fashion. Kate has a few style icons, and we think you'll recognise the lot.

Vienna Wrap Frill Midi Dress, £22.50, V by Very

"Jennifer Aniston in Friends looked great. Audrey Hrepburn and Amal Clooney (and she's got George which isn't a bad accessory.)"

WATCH: Kate Garraway - A Day in the Life

She added: "Quirky people I like too; Paloma Faith - there's something about her style I just like. I'd like to be Chrissie Hynde - we all want to put a pair of leather trousers on and be her, right? And of course, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins!"

MORE: Kate Garraway just broke a major fashion rule

The mother-of-two also has a great take on the topic of the moment - sustainable fashion. She explained she often wears things twice on air. "Yes, absolutely and I think we should. Sometimes companies are kind enough to lend things to us, and we will wear them once or twice. I love fashion. It's something that freshens you up. I think you do want change in your wardrobe. But I feel like, wearing things once and throwing them away - that can't be right and I don't do that. I do recycle - I do big clothes swaps with my friends and family. Sustainable fashion is the right way forward."

READ: Kate Garraway reveals why she's the 'bravest' of the GMB stars

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.