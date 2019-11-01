Kate Garraway delights fans in a seriously chic yellow dress The ITV star brings the sunshine in this eye-catching dress…

We love seeing what Kate Garraway wears on Good Morning Britain. Despite her mega-early starts, she never fails to look fresh, ready for action, and not to mention stylish. On Thursday morning, the blonde beauty decided to leave autumnal colours at home, and instead bring the glamour in a yellow-toned, mustard dress, which came from high street brand Closet London. The £85 frock was of the shirt dress variety and had a pleated skirt. She added a leopard print belt to define her waist and matching high heel shoes. Full marks, Kate! Her look was put together by Debbie Harper, the stylist known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram.

HELLO! sat down with Kate back in August, and gave us an insight into all things fashion, and her list of style icons are pretty impressive. "Jennifer Aniston in Friends looked great.

Audrey Hepburn and Amal Clooney (and she's got George which isn't a bad accessory). Quirky people I like too; Paloma Faith - there's something about her style I just like. I'd like to be Chrissie Hynde - we all want to put a pair of leather trousers on and be her, right? And of course, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins!"

Although the 52-year-old loves designer clothes, she is just like the rest of us and is particular to a bargain or two.

"I do have an amazing dress that I got from Primark three years ago. Its black and I always feel great in it. However, years ago I went shopping with Debbie and there was a black Helmut Lang jacket and it wasn't a bargain - it was so expensive. But, it counts as cost per wear - I think I'm down to about 25 pence per wear I've worn it that much!"

