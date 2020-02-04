Victoria Beckham's white trousers cause serious debate amongst Instagram fans The fashion designer's latest outfit has a serious talking point…

On Sunday evening, Victoria Beckham hit the town wearing a brand new outfit we can't stop thinking about. The former Spice Girl donned a lovely white ruffle shirt, a white blazer - which she amped up with a black corsage - and a pair of white tailored trousers from her new SS20 line, which is dropping next week. Posing up a storm on the stairs of her London home with her two pals, she wrote: "Charlie's angels? Night out with @rosemaryferguson_ @elfiereigate. Wearing my new #VBSS20 collection, launching next week. x Kisses VB" Although the beauty company owner received lots of fab positive comments, a few of her followers had some opinions on the hem of her trousers, which looked to be quite long in length.

The hem of VB's white trousers generated lots of interest

One fan wrote: "Love it! But, you can fall down with those pants on the floor, be careful please!"

Another added: "Your trousers are on the floor!" A third interjected: "How does she walk in them?" What do you think? We rather like the hem; they are slightly flared and very 70's-esque! Just watch your step, VB...

Victoria wore a leather skirt and colour-clash jumper on Monday...

It may only be Tuesday, but the 45-year-old has already sported some very cool outfits already.

Aside from her white suit, on Monday evening Victoria rocked a super chic leather skirt, which she teamed with a fab maroon and bright blue, colour-block jumper.

...And some very chic jeans to her fashion HQ

She also added a seriously bouji pair of knee-high, peep toe boots, in the same bright blue that featured on her knitted top.

And on Friday, the wife of David Beckham even stepped out in a pair of jeans! Yes, you did read that right. The author is rarely seen in denim but she broke her fashion rule as she headed to her fashion HQ - wearing a lovely grey knitted jumper, a pair of skinny jeans and the most stunning bag - which was none other than a Birkin by Hermès - one of the most famous bags money can buy. What we would give for that arm candy...