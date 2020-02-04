﻿
victoria-beckham-instagram

Victoria Beckham's white trousers cause serious debate amongst Instagram fans

The fashion designer's latest outfit has a serious talking point…

Laura Sutcliffe

On Sunday evening, Victoria Beckham hit the town wearing a brand new outfit we can't stop thinking about. The former Spice Girl donned a lovely white ruffle shirt, a white blazer - which she amped up with a black corsage - and a pair of white tailored trousers from her new SS20 line, which is dropping next week. Posing up a storm on the stairs of her London home with her two pals, she wrote: "Charlie's angels? Night out with @rosemaryferguson_ @elfiereigate. Wearing my new #VBSS20 collection, launching next week. x Kisses VB" Although the beauty company owner received lots of fab positive comments, a few of her followers had some opinions on the hem of her trousers, which looked to be quite long in length.

victoria-beckham-instagram-white-suit

The hem of VB's white trousers generated lots of interest

One fan wrote: "Love it! But, you can fall down with those pants on the floor, be careful please!"

WATCH: VB's style through the years

Another added: "Your trousers are on the floor!" A third interjected: "How does she walk in them?" What do you think? We rather like the hem; they are slightly flared and very 70's-esque! Just watch your step, VB...

victoria-beckham-instagram-leather-skirt

Victoria wore a leather skirt and colour-clash jumper on Monday...

It may only be Tuesday, but the 45-year-old has already sported some very cool outfits already.

READ: Eva Longoria just stepped out in Victoria Beckham's new grey tracksuit top

Aside from her white suit, on Monday evening Victoria rocked a super chic leather skirt, which she teamed with a fab maroon and bright blue, colour-block jumper.

victoria-beckham-jeans-instagram

...And some very chic jeans to her fashion HQ

She also added a seriously bouji pair of knee-high, peep toe boots, in the same bright blue that featured on her knitted top.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals late night beauty secret

And on Friday, the wife of David Beckham even stepped out in a pair of jeans! Yes, you did read that right. The author is rarely seen in denim but she broke her fashion rule as she headed to her fashion HQ - wearing a lovely grey knitted jumper, a pair of skinny jeans and the most stunning bag - which was none other than a Birkin by Hermès - one of the most famous bags money can buy. What we would give for that arm candy... 

More on:

More about victoria beckham

More news