Charlotte Hawkins' Instagram fans are obsessed with her cool sequin jumper - and it's cheaper than it looks 

When you think of Charlotte Hawkins, you think of her big beaming smile on Good Morning Britain, and you think of pretty dresses, bright colours and an overall classy elegant aesthetic. So, with that in mind, we love it when we get a glimpse of a more edgy looking Charlotte. For her gig on Classic FM at the weekends, the 44-year-old tends to dress a little trendier, ticking off some key fashion trends such as sequins, leather and leopard print. We assume these are the in clothes she would wear in real life, and what she would stay wearing for the remainder of the day.

On Sunday, the mum-of-one posed for a picture in the studio, and she wore a pair of leather trousers and a sequin lip-print jumper. At first glance, we thought Charlotte's jumper was the Markus Lupfer lip print jumper loved by celebrities such as Ashley Roberts and Elle Macpherson. But with a price tag of £326, it's not a frugal buy. Thankfully, Charlotte managed to get her hands on this knitted number for £65 - result!

Black embellished lip jumper, £65, Forever Unique

The jumper, which is stocked at Forever Unique, is available in two different colours; black and pink. The bestselling jumper is made of the most luxuriously soft knitted material and is finished with intricate sequin lip detailing.

Pink sequin lip jumper, £65, Forever Unique

If you decide to follow Charlotte's lead, you could team the sparkly knit with a pair of leather leggings. Or you could try it with a pair of skinny jeans. It's the perfect transitional item for your wardrobe, so don't delay if you want to get in on the action.

